Pottery making exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : A 10-days ‘Pottery Making Exhibition’ started here on Friday at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) aiming to promote traditional pottery making, create awareness among the masses about this centuries old craft tradition, and provide a platform for artisans to use earn livelihood for their families.

At the opening of the exhibition Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said it is an important opportunity for people, especially youth to visit the exhibition and learn about the process involved from the respective master artisans who will not only demonstrate their work in front of visitors but will also sell their products at the occasion.