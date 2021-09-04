Donation handed over to orphans school in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: Principal of NorthWest School of Medicine (NWSM) Prof Dr Noorul Imaan along with a 12-member delegation visited Gilani Darul Yateem (orphans’ school) and Jamia Farooqia in Shakas area of Jamrud tehsil on Friday and handed over donation to the school.

Dr Noorul Imaan is also the chairman of board of governors of Jamia Farooqia, Shakas where a primary school section within the madrassa has been established for orphans and poor children to provide them free education and books up to grade-5. The delegation including doctors and professors inspected several sections of the orphans’ school and met students.

Speaking on the occasion, Noorul Imaan said that the school was providing both Islamic and modern education.

He said they were struggling to make Jamia Farooqia Madrassa a role model for the rest of seminaries in Pakistan. He said a student when graduated from Gilani School would not only be a religious scholar but he would be a leader, doctor and professor to work for welfare of Pakistan and its people.

He said the provision of modern laboratory and computerised library showed that it was a step to link seminaries with the modern education. The orphans school principal Naseeruddin Shah said a total of 109 orphans and deserving students have so far enrolled in the school section who were learning both Islamic and modern education. Dr Noorul Imaan also gave a cash amount as donation to the school.