Nawab Ismail remembered at event held at Mazar-e-Quaid

A seminar was held on the life of freedom movement leader Nawab Muhammad Ismail Khan in connection with his 137th birth anniversary at the Mazar-e-Quaid on Thursday.

The event commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran and distribution of Ajrak to guests. Mazar-e-Quaid Management Board Resident Engineer Abdul Aleem Shaikh said on the occasion that such events were to pay tribute to our unsung heroes.

Grandson of Nawab Ismail, Asad IA Khan thanked the Quaid-e-Azam Academy director, Zahid Hussain Abro, for his efforts to organise an event to eulogise Nawab Ismail, who was one of the trusted companions of Quaid-e-Azam.

“It’s unfortunate that our nation doesn’t even know his name and have forgotten his efforts and struggle for Pakistan,” he lamented. He mentioned that the famous Jinnah Cap was a cap that was gifted to the Quaid-e-Azam by Nawab Ismail.

The chief guest of the event, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aurangzeb Khan also shed light on the life of the freedom movement leader. The last speech was delivered by Abro in which he announced that the Quaid-e-Azam Academy would publish a book on the life and struggle of Nawab Ismail.