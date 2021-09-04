9th Edition of Solar Pakistan inaugurated

LAHORE:The 9th Edition of Solar Pakistan was inaugurated by Dr M Akhtar Malik, Minister for Energy Punjab here Friday.

Accompanied by Engr Azaz Ahmad, Managing Director National Transmission & Dispatch Company and Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of a private company, Minister for Energy Punjab termed exhibition as a way to bolster commercial activities in the country in the field of energy.

He further added it is good to see private institutions helping government achieve its vision of Clean Green Pakistan. We welcome all participating companies and foresee great potential of renewable energy in Pakistan. I believe this is the right time for our country to go solar and reduce its reliance on expensive source of electricity generation. The Punjab Government extends its full support to make such exhibitions successful”. The minister said Punjab government has planned to convert all govt buildings and education institutes to Green Energy. Provincial government is establishing its own dispatch and transmission company to ensure the effective supply to Special Economic Zones under CPEC specially and new housing societies. We are also setting up our own LNG terminal at Port Qasim to ensure the gas supply to Special Economic Zones in Punjab.

Saleem Khan Tanoli stressed that Expo Centres should be vacated and govt should shift COVID-19 quarantine and vaccination centers to alternate facilities so that international exhibitions can be organised in Pakistan. The exhibitions have been on halt for last two years effecting employment of thousands of people also the country is facing lack of latest machinery and technology, due to which many industries are unable to implement best practices and perform on optimal level. We understand that COVID-19 is a global issue but cannot overlook our economy as exhibitions play a pivotal role in development and economic growth of a country.