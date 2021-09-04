Jang Economic Session: Growth linked to good governance, political stability

LAHORE:Good governance and political stability are vital for economic stability and to achieve the purpose, parliament, public and every quarter should play due role.

These views were expressed by the panellists in Jang Economic Session on “Economic Stability – how to improve governance and political environment”. The discussants were PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir, MAP president Aamir Sallam, MD Superior Group Ch Abdul Khaliq, Aima Mehmood and Waleed Khan, while hosted by Sikindar Lodhi.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that bad governance was the cause of economic and political instability and transparency and accountability was crucial to improve it. Present situation in Afghanistan should also be kept in consideration for political and economic stability as good ties with neighbour would be helpful in it while Afghanistan is now centre of world focus and Pakistan is the only gateway to it. Thus, a good strategy could reap desirable results. Conducive environment can help to achieve economic stability. He asked for facilitating the SMEs likewise the LSM. Aamir Sallam said political stability was also basic component along with good governance for economic stability as political system never stabilised in Pakistan. He believed that adoption of merit at every institution and level could resolve majority of issues.

He said COVID affected the large number of industries, created unemployment and production issues but lab, pharmaceutical and allied health sector witnessed tremendous growth. He asked for reforms in railways and other public sector enterprises for promotion of the business and trade.

Ch Abdul Khaliq said good will was needed for political and economic stability while Imran Khan and all political leaders should positively work and efforts to achieve growth targets. He suggested employment creation education to the youth instead of employment seeking degrees and make the youth optimistic about future. He said youth is asset of the country and there was need to create awareness among them. Aima Mehmood said that good governance creates political and economic stability in the country and for it enforcement of the rule of law at every level was needed. Currently it seems that everyone is contributing its share to destabilise the situation while people remain deprive of basic rights. She said time of blame politics was ended while the government failed to implement good governance. She demanded inclusion of women in decision making for political stability and laws enforcement.

Waleed Khan said that provision of health and education, clean drinking water and sense of protection were basic components of the good governance while restructuring of the system was needed for the good governance. Lack of accountability and misuse of the power are the cause of the growing issues while there is a need of adopting merit, right direction of transparency and accountability are needed to achieve the growth targets.