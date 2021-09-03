NAB authorises 10 new inquiries in fake bank accounts cases

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review latest progress in fake bank accounts cases at the NAB headquarters. During a meeting Thursday, it was informed that NAB has authorised 10 new inquiries in fake bank accounts cases.

The 10 new inquiries authorised in fake bank accounts scam cases in the last EBM included inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and other involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding operation of fake bank accounts pertaining to Sindh Bank, Gole Market Branch, Karachi. Inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and other involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding operation of fake bank accounts pertaining to UBL, SMCHS Branch, Karachi. Inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and other involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding operation of fake bank accounts pertaining to Askari Commercial Bank Ltd, Timber Market Branch, Karachi. Inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and other involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding operation of fake accounts pertaining to Bank Alfalah Ltd, Timber Market, Karachi. Inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and other involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding operation of fake accounts pertaining to National Bank of Pakistan, Avari Tower Branch, Karachi. Inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and other involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding operation of fake accounts pertaining to MCB Bank Ltd, Hotel Mehran Branch, Karachi, and three other inquiries in fake accounts cases.

While addressing the meeting, NAB chairman said the anti-graft body is committed to logical conclusion of mega corruption cases, adding, NAB’s mission is corruption-free Pakistan. He directed the NAB officers to conduct inquiries and investigations in accordance with law in order to bring corrupt to justice.