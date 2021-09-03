Broken bridge

A number of people visit Aabpara itwar bazaar in Islamabad. It is a commendable effort of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and a number of essential commodities are available here at more reasonable prices than in the market. The bazaar has also been neatly planned. However, one problem needs addressing. There is a rear path leading to the bazaar that leads to a broken mini bridge, which is quite dangerous as it has no steel guard.

The bridge was constructed long ago and passes over a stream. If it is not repaired, it may cause loss of life. The CDA should repair the mini bridge to ensure no one is hurt and no accidents occur.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad