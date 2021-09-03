Taimoor visits women hockey camp

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited the training camp arranged for the preparation of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Taimoor visited different parts of National Hockey Stadium to examine all the arrangements. He issued necessary directions to the officials for the smooth holding of the Championship.

Taimoor enquired the camp players about the facilities being provided to them and urged them to put in extraordinary hard work to win the title.