Railways operation against trespassing

LAHORE:On the directions of Lahore Railways Divisional Superintendent M Nasir Khalili, a major operation was carried out in Faisalabad to prevent trespassing for train operation safety. During the operation, 50 shops of Railway Employees Housing Society, Sector 4, Faisalabad, whose doors opened towards the railway track were closed. In addition, the doors of 300 residential houses of the society which opened towards the railway track were closed for the sake of train operation safety. A heavy contingent of Railway Police and other personnel took part in the cooperation.