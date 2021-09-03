Some areas of city receive moderate rainfall

Some areas of Karachi on Thursday received light to moderate showers following very hot and humid conditions with mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius in the city, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said as they predicted moderate showers in the city on Friday too with chances of heavy rainfall in some places.

“The monsoon system over this region is active and its core is present in the south and south-east of Karachi. Under its influence, some city areas received light to moderate showers while many areas remained dry as not a single drop of rain was reported from such areas,” Sardar Sarfraz, the PMD Karachi director, told The News.

According to the meteorologist, Surjani Town received the highest amount of showers where 18 millimetres (mm) of rain was recorded, followed by Orangi Town with 10.6mm of rainfall. The PAF Masroor Base received 10mm of rain while Nazimabad received 5.2mm.

Several areas of the city, including Saddar, airport, DHA and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, did not receive any rain while other city areas had traces of rain, the official said.

Forecasting about Friday, Sarfraz said there were good chances of light to moderate rain in the city on Friday afternoon and evening with some heavy falls as the system was still present in the area.

The PMD director added that the monsoon season for Sindh and Karachi was not over yet. “There is another system brewing that is expected to start causing rains in entire Pakistan from September 8 and it would also cause some rains in the province. We are monitoring its track while there is also some activity in the Bay of Bengal that might also cause

some rain afterwards,” he explained.