Seminary chief surrenders in student rape case

RAWALPINDI: Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed allegedly involved in raping a 16-year-old student of his seminary withdrew his pre-arrest bail and surrendered to the court Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Ijaz Asif handed him over to the Joint Investigation Team and extended the pre-arrest bail of co-accused Ishrat Hanif to Sept 4, 2021.

The judge reprimanded police for failing yet again to submit the final medical report of the 16-year-old rape victim. The police would present the accused to a judicial magistrate Thursday (today) for physical remand.

Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed, who is principal of the seminary where the incident had allegedly happened, said he had faith in the JIT and judicial system. “I will fully cooperate with the JIT to investigate this issue,” he said.

JIT head and SP (Headquarters) Zunera Azfar told the court the incident had happened Aug 15 but it was reported Aug 17. The police had registered the FIR and had the victim medically examined. The JIT head said they would carry out the polygraph test on the victim and accused Mufti Shahnawaz. A potency test of the accused would also be carried out. The police have yet to send the samples of the victim, who studied at the Jamia Tuba Ziaul Binat in Pirwdahi, for forensic testing to have a final medical report.