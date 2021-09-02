PTI leaders accused of interfering in CB election

PESHAWAR; Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), city president, Zulfiqar Afghani on Wednesday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf leaders and provincial ministers of interfering in cantonment board elections.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, he said that the provincial ministers and leaders were openly using various tactics in various constituencies to win the elections.

“We can’t afford defeat in the cantonment election as Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold us responsible for the consequences,” Zulfiqar Afghani quoted the PTI leaders saying.

He asked the PTI leaders and ministers to stop pre-poll rigging and allow the authorities to hold the cantonment board election in a free and fair atmosphere.