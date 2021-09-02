Nepali envoy meets PAL chairman

Islamabad : Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari called on Dr. Yousuf Khushak, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters. Dr. Yousuf Khushak welcomed the ambassador and said that we have strong literary relations with Nepal and we will further strengthen these relations. He said that the exchange of writers of both countries and the translation of selected literary works are the need of the hour.

The Ambassador said that Nepal gives much importance to its literary relations with Pakistan and intends to work together in future. He further said that the meeting was successful in the sense that mutual future projects were discussed in detail and with much understanding. He hoped that it would help them to proceed further together in much better way. In the end of the meeting both heads exchanged books.