COVID-19 claims two lives from Pindi, 427 test positive

Rawalpindi : Another 427 patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients belonging to the region to 131,875 while the virus claimed two more lives from Rawalpindi district that has taken the death toll from the twin cities to 1,966.

Out of a total of 131,875 patients registered from the twin cities since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan, as many as 121,875 patients had already achieved complete cure while on Wednesday, there were a total of 8,034 active cases of the infection belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district.

The average positivity rate of COVID-19 in the twin cities was recorded over nine per cent in the last 24 hours though, from ICT, it was below six per cent. In the Rawalpindi district, the positive ratio was recorded as 13.24 per cent that is alarmingly high.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that after two COVID-19 deaths reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district became 1100. As many as 174 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 32,359 of which 29,270 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases belonging to Rawalpindi district was 1,989 on Wednesday of which 115 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,874 patients were in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the virus did not claim any life from ICT though to date, a total of 866 patients belonging to the federal capital had already died of the illness.

After confirmation of 253 patients positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients so far reported from ICT reached 99,516. To date, a total of 92,605 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 6,045 on Wednesday after the addition of 70 active cases to the existing pool.