Ghee, atta shortage at USC outlets hits consumers hard

Rawalpindi : The non-availability of two main items of any kitchen, ‘atta’ and ‘ghee’, at the utility stores of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, has forced consumers to buy them from the open market at higher rates thus affecting their monthly budgets. Although sugar is available at the USC outlets, it is of inferior quality and consumers find it not suitable for their consumption.

Common man’s trust in Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has already dwindled as government-run stores have lost their basic objective to provide maximum relief to the poor segment of society. After the withdrawal of subsidies on ghee, ‘atta’, and sugar, no big rush could be seen at utility stores for over a month.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has already increased the prices of a 20-kilogram‘Atta’ bag from 800 to Rs950, 1-kilogram ghee from 170 to Rs260 and sugar from Rs68 to Rs85. Despite it, ‘atta’ and ‘ghee’ were not available in all stores of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for over a month.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager Abdul Waheed told ‘The News’ that we are trying to control the shortage of ‘atta’ and ‘ghee’ in stores. He has admitted that both items ‘atta’ and ‘ghee’ were not available in stores but these basic items will be available very soon. He said that sugar was available at all stores in bulk.

The key post officials from Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on condition of anonymity said that flour mills and ghee mills have stopped supply because management had not cleared their pending dues. Secondly, flour mills and ghee mills refused to supply both items at cheaper prices and demanded an increase in prices otherwise they will never start supply,” the officials claimed.

In open market shops, a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag is being sold at Rs1,130 but in utility stores, it is available at Rs950. Similarly, in open market shops, one-kilogram ‘ghee’ is being sold at Rs320 to Rs350 but in utility stores, it is available at Rs260.

One kilogram of sugar is available at Rs110 in the open market shops but at utility stores, it is being sold at Rs85 but its quality is very cheap.

The government-run stores remained the last hope for a common man where they could buy all eatable items at cheaper rates as compared to the open market. But, the sitting government added fuel to fire after withdrawing subsidies provided on sugar, flour, and ghee at utility stores that led a hike in their prices.

Talking to ‘The News’, people visiting different utility stores here on Wednesday protested against the PTI government, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to provide maximum relief to the public but he was killing the poor through his wrong policies.