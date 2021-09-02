Newly-appointed US envoy calls on Sarwar, praises govt’s projects

LAHORE:Newly-appointed American Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House and appreciated the project of clean drinking water, government strategy to deal with corona pandemic and other public welfare schemes of the government.

Pakistan-US relations, emerging Afghanistan situation, Kashmir issue and matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. The Punjab governor termed resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for maintaining peace in the region. He said that Pakistan valued its relations with the United States of America. He praised the US’s role in Pakistan’s economic progress, health and education sectors.

The Punjab governor said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was providing full security and other facilities to the foreign investors and tourists in the whole country, including Punjab. He said that Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices for rooting out terrorism and establishment of peace in the region, adding that Pakistan played a role in Afghanistan peace process with good intentions, adding “We want peace in Afghanistan.”

The decision of the government in Afghanistan should be made in accordance with the wishes of people of Afghanistan, he said. He also apprised the US consul general of Punjab government’s efforts to provide clean drinking water to the people under the Aab-e-Pak Authority. He said that water filtration plants were being set up in the urban and rural areas of Punjab and by the end of this year eight million people would be provided potable water, adding that welfare organisations had also joined hands with them in this venture. The US consul general praised the public welfare agenda of the government, efforts to stamp out terrorism and establishment of peace in the region and vowed to play his role in cementing ties between the two countries.