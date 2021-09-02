Covid claims 14 more lives, infects 1,263 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed 14 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,924 in the province with a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 1,263 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after 16,498 tests were conducted, with the infection rate standing at 7.7 per cent, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Wednesday.

So far 5,560,720 tests have been conducted in Sindh against which 433,651 cases have been deducted. Of them, 86.7 per cent or 375,930 patients have recovered, including 918 overnight.

Of the 1,263 new cases, 643 were detected in Karachi -- including 267 from District East, 171 from District South, 93 from District Central, 71 from District Malir and 30 from District West and 11 from District Korangi. Hyderabad reported 181 cases, Badin 46, Sanghar 45, Tharparkar 37, Thatta 33, Jamshoro, Umerkot and Khairpur 29 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 28, Matiari 25, Mirpurkhas 23, Sujawal 12, Sukkur eight, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Dadu and Kashmore three each and Ghotki two.