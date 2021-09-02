COAS hails Pak athletes efforts at Tokyo Olympics

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday appreciated the national athletes, who represented Pakistan in the recently-held Tokyo Olympics, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Talking to the athletes, who called on him here, Gen Bajwa said: “Your participation in Olympics has inspired Pakistani nation, particularly the youth”. He added Army had always supported sports.

“Representing Pakistan at the international level is not only honour for you but it also brings pride to the nation,” the COAS emphasised. He also assured them of Pakistan Army’s complete support in their future endeavours.

The national players — Arshad Nadeem (javelin throw), Talha Talib (weightlifting), Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akthar (shooting) and Sepoy Gulfam Joseph (shooting) — thanked the COAS for interaction and recognition of their efforts.