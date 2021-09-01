Italian envoy meets PAF chief

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in his office here Tuesday

The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation. The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two air forces. Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.