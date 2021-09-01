Opposition would even side with the devil against govt: Fawad

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the opposition would be willing to ally with the devil against the government as he criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for their antagonism to a proposed media regulatory body.

A day earlier, PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif voiced his opposition to the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), a proposed law which journalists’ bodies have described as a bid to silence the media.

On Tuesday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his position from the previous day, vowing to oppose the formation of the PMDA “no matter the cost”. Chaudhry reacted to the opposition leaders’ positions on Twitter, saying Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were opposing election reforms and the PMDA “without reading a word of the draft proposals”.

He said: “They even do not know what the suggestions were the suggestions for electoral reforms and Pakistan Media Development Authority PMDA.” He said it was unfortunate that those people wanted to lead Pakistan “whose own decisions were made by others”.

He said the opposition in Pakistan had “only one role” and that was to “oppose every action of the government and for the purpose it was ready to make an alliance with the devil”.