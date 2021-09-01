Rescued bears to get into next phase of rehabilitation

Islamabad : The rehabilitation process of rescued bears is going to enter into the next phase where they will have minimum human interaction and spend their time in the newly built enclosure in close proximity with nature.

According to the details, a couple of wildlife experts will give their report about the health of two bears—Daboo and Babloo—and recommend more measures to get them prepared for life in an open forest area.

Both of these bears have been rescued by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) with the help of local people and now they are going through a rehabilitation phase under close monitoring of the wildlife experts.

An official informed that the IWMB with its limited financial resources has been doing everything possible for rehabilitation of these bears and now it has established a new enclosure for them.

“We want these bears to get ready for a forest life where they have to survive at their own. It is encouraging that they are developing their wild instincts that will help them survive in the jungle,” the official said.

The official said these bears would have less interaction with their caretakers and now they would search for their food that would be placed at different locations in the new enclosure.

A wildlife centre that would be built in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) with the financial support of the federal government would help rehabilitate large numbers of wildlife animals that are subjected to torture for different reasons.

The IWMB chairperson said Daboo and Babloo were enjoying the change in weather and these shiny and happy baby black bears would soon be moved to another enclosure as part of the rehabilitation process.