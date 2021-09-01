No service Unvaccinated citizens to face restrictions

LAHORE:City administration has planned to take strict actions against non-vaccinated govt employees under PEEDA Act to implement COVID Vaccinations drive.

This was announced by Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman Younis in a meeting held here on Tuesday. He said that PEEDA Act and other disciplinary actions would be framed against unvaccinated government employees from September 01 (today). He said from today onward service denials would be implemented to unvaccinated citizens in restaurants, transport and fuel pumps. District administration and Police would check every shopping mall, shop, restaurant and ensure the entry of only vaccinated customers. He said action would be taken not only against unvaccinated people but also against the owner of the service provider in the city. He said flag marches were being resumed to check areas, markets for vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens and premises would be sealed for at least 7 days on account of unvaccinated business activity. He said enforcement committees had been established at police station level and surprise raids would be carried out on targeted areas. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Doger and DC Lahore Umer Sher Chattha attended the meeting and decided to checked number of participants in outdoor marriage events and enforce complete ban on indoor events. Commissioner Lahore said that vaccination centers were working at UC level, social mobilizers were knocking at each door so every citizen must come out of his house and get himself vaccinated and then there was no room for passiveness.

Meanwhile, in order to implement corona SOPs, District Administration Lahore has imposed several restrictions in the city, which will continue till September 15, 2021. DC Lahore held a meeting and announced that holding religious ceremonies and other ceremonies was strictly prohibited and marriage functions inside marriage halls were strictly prohibited.