Rehman Malik's book 'Top 100 Investigations' launched

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said some lessons should be learnt from the success of Afghan Taliban, as they have boosted the hopes of success of the Kashmiri people in their struggle.

“It is difficult to speak the truth and writing a book is not an easy job and I have read Rehman Malik's book, which is in fact an FIR against our system,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Rehman Malik’s book “Top 100 Investigations” that includes investigation of top 100 cases, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and the investigation into General Zia-ul-Haq's C-130 crash.

Rehman Malik, in his opening remarks, welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed the audiences about the book and said his journey as a civil servant, investigator and then politician remained full of experiences. “I have always considered myself a student of history and struggled for social justice,” he added.