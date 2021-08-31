JI announces plan for series of protests against water shortage

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday announced that the party would initiate a strong protest drive against water shortage in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI’s central office in Karachi, he announced a date-wise plan for the agitation. In the first phase, he said, protest sit-ins would be held at 100 spots across the city on Friday, and on September 8, the head office of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board would be besieged.

Lambasting the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government, he said that the provincial government had no mechanism for a just and equal water supply across the megalopolis. He added that even several posh areas, including Defence, had no water pipelines.