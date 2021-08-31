COVID-19 claims 66 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 93,690 one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 3,800 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,548 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 57 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and nine of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 66 deaths occurred, 26 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.There were 5,612 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.The National COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.75%.