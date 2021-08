PESHAWAR: Police during action in Chamkani recovered thousands of rounds of ammunition from a vehicle and arrested two persons.An official said police while acting over a tip-off stopped a car in Chamkani and recovered 40,000 rounds as well as three rifles and nine pistols.Two alleged smugglers were arrested whose identities could not be confirmed.Meanwhile, the police during actions in Sarband and Hayatabad recovered 12 KGs of hashish.