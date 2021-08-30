Protesters block trains against sacrilege in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: Hundreds of people Sunday staged a protest demonstration against alleged burning of Holy Quran pages outside a private school and later on blocked the railway track, suspending trains operations on Wazirabad Faisalabad section for 8 hours.

The police registered a case against the principal, staff and guard [chowkidar] of the school, and arrested the guard. When the police reached the scene, protesters threw stones on them. Despite registration of a case and guard’s arrest, protesters continued blockage.