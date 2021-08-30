PPP to launch protests across Sindh over water shortage

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday announced to launch protests across Sindh against the federal government and the IRSA from September 5 for not releasing due share of water to Sindh, turning thousands of acres of agricultural land infertile.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, in village Karan Khan Shoro, Jamshoro Road, Hyderabad, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Taj Haider, Sassui Palijo and other PPP leaders criticised the federal government and the IRSA for not giving Sindh its due share of water.

The PPP Sindh president said the province was not given its constitutional share of water as per the Water Accord of 1991. He said the federal government and IRSA had resorted to unjust practices against the province by releasing excessive water to the Chashma-Jehlum (CJ) and Taunsa-Panjnad (TP) link canals in Punjab, which resulted in water shortages in Sindh, turning thousands of acres of crops barren.

He criticised the IRSA for being silent on the issue, demanding that the chairman IRSA should be appointed from Sindh province. “We do not want to fight with any province but we demand that the IRSA must give our legitimate share of water,” he said.

He claimed that more than 16,000 employees from Sindh have been rendered jobless after the federal government repealed an Act passed by the National Assembly. These employees were working in the federal departments, such as OGDCL, IB, FIA, and KPT.