PESHAWAR: JI chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell the nation as to how he changed his version of "absolutely not" into "most welcome" to the Nato forces, by offering them space in the major cities of the country. "Accommodating the Nato forces in the country can prove more dangerous than coronavirus. The nation asks why the foreign troops and other people getting out of Afghanistan have been given accommodation in the major cities of the country.