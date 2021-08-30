Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in Bajaur attack

KHAR: Three terrorists were killed and two soldiers embraced martyrdom in a clash that occurred after terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in Bajaur district on Sunday. "The terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Bajaur district," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. As per intelligence reports, it added, due to the fire of Pakistan Army troops, two to three terrorists got killed and three to four terrorists were injured. In the exchange of fire, the communique said, Sepoy Jamal (resident of Mardan,aged 28 years) and Sepoy Ayaz (resident of Chitral aged 21 years) embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that existing and future setup in Afghanistan will not allow such activities against Pakistan, it added.