Trader shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a gemstone trader belonging to Chitral in the limits of Shah Qabool Police Station, police said on Saturday.

“Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, a native of Ayun town in Lower Chitral, was returning home when an armed man shot him in the head from behind late Friday night,” and official said. The attackers managed to escape after the gruesome murder.

Superintendent of Police, city, Atiq Shah said they were collecting the CCTV footage and other evidence from the spot to find about the attacker or attackers.

He added that it did not seem to be the incident of robbery as the attackers had not snatched the cash and cellphone. “The officers are investigating the case,” he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of people attended the funeral prayers of the deceased at the Wazirbagh.Earlier, the angry people staged a protest to demand the arrest of the killers. However, they opened the road upon assurance by police to arrest the killers.