Covid kills nine more, infects another 1,152 in Sindh

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,152 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,812 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 17,361 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,152 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,506,131 tests, which have resulted in 429,268 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 49,729 people across the province are currently infected: 48,685 are in self-quarantine at home, 39 at isolation centres and 1,005 at hospitals, while 892 patients are in critical condition, of whom 78 are on life support.

He added that 928 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 372,727, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,152 fresh cases of Sindh, 497 (or 43.1 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 198 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 121 from District Central, 65 from District South, 51 from District Malir, 36 from District West and 26 from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 151 new cases, Badin 50, Sanghar 46, Tharparkar 41, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Kambar 33, Jamshoro and Matiari 32 each, Naushehroferoze 30, Khairpur 27, Sukkur 18, Kashmore and Sujawal 17 each, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur 15 each, Tando Allahyar 13, Ghotki 12, Umerkot 11, Dadu 10, Jacobabad eight, Larkana four, Thatta three and Tando Muhammad Khan one, he added.