Sensing danger due to Afghan turmoil, CTD starts its overhaul

Fearing that the unstable situation in Afghanistan may cause an increase in terrorism in Sindh, the province’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) is overhauling its existing organisational structure to make it more responsive against future threats.

According to official sources, the CTD has held meetings for internal restructuring, and the changes discussed include introducing a fully integrated database, which is accessible through an app, for CTD officers, while each incharge of a CTD unit has been made case officer for a terrorist group.

Sources said the CTD has identified nine major terrorist groups that may pose a threat to Sindh. They said the situation in Afghanistan is tense because Afghan Taliban are already heading towards a war with Daesh militants.

They pointed out that considering the history of Pakistan, especially of Sindh, there is a nexus between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh, and it seems that many of the militants who left Pakistan and took shelter in Afghanistan after Operation Zarb-e-Azb might try to

return.

However, they stressed, the security forces have already upgraded their intelligence network and they will responded immediately if any of the terrorists attempts to infiltrate back into Pakistan.

The sources also clarified that the present situation is uncertain, so it is too early to confirm any forming of banned outfit groups or nexus in Pakistan, but the next seven to eight months are crucial.

Taking a look at past incidents, during the year 2013 around 11 terrorist attacks and blasts had taken place in various parts of Karachi, including attacks on political parties’ offices as well as the major Abbas Town explosion.

The city had earlier been under a serious threat from militant outfits, including the TTP, who had threatened to target various installations as well as political parties.

However, the security forces, including Sindh’s CTD, conducted massive operations against the banned outfits, due to which several militants had been killed or arrested and many had fled the country to take shelter in Afghanistan.

Regarding the presence of militants and their groups, the sources said that the outskirts of the city are mostly under the influence of banned militant groups, including the TTP. They said their sub-groups are Swati Taliban and Mehsud groups, having an association with the TTP operating out of Waziristan, and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ).

They also said that to further enhance capabilities and information sources, Sindh’s CTD has upgraded its system, which includes the launching of an app for CTD officials, who have access to records on banned outfits and groups like the TTP, the LeJ, Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, Daesh, Lyari gangs, the Sindh Revolutionary Army, the Baloch Liberation Army and their different factions.

The app includes details on the organisations since their establishment, including information on their leadership and militants, who were killed, arrested or absconding, or who were on the Fourth Schedule or any of the editions of the Red Book.

The CTD officials will also be able to read detailed reports filed by joint investigation teams, providing them access to any outfit with all the relevant details, so they can conduct comprehensive investigations.