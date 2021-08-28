Need of quality education stressed

MANSEHRA: Dr Masoom Yaseen, the rector of International Islamic University, Islamabad, on Friday said that a quality education was a basic tool to bring about positivity in the society.

“We can bring about a positive change through joint ventures of varsities and civil society organisations,” he said while speaking at a programme organised by the Social Empowerment through Education and Knowledge at the Kotli Pain area here.

The executive director of Social Empowerment through Education and Knowledge, Sher Afzal Gujjar, said that his organisation was working for the uplift of the marginalised segments of the society.

“We can bring about a positive change only by empowering women, people with disabilities and transgender persons,” he said.