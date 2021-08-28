Byco 100 percent vaccinated against coronavirus

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL), Pakistan’s largest oil refining company, has announced that all of its employees and staff have been inoculated against the Covid-19 virus ensuring their safety, health and well-being.

Mr. Azfar Saeed Baig, Vice President Information - Byco Petroleum, expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to every team member who played their part in helping Byco achieve 100% vaccinated status. He said, “Byco‘s fundamental values have always been centered around safety and wellbeing of not only its employees but the community as well. Since the launch of vaccines in Pakistan, our immediate goal was to get the entire Byco workforce vaccinated as soon as possible. As of today, Byco is 100% inoculated to safeguard the health and well-being of not only our employees but also of everyone our employees come into contact with.

Supporting the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Byco was one of the first corporations to get its employees vaccinated while administering the SOPs in and outside the offices. Regular disinfection of its offices were maintained as well as equipping the workspaces with personal protective equipage. Byco also deployed one-stop-health services as well as online counseling and coverage plans to ensure the safety of its workforce as the Coronavirus gripped the country.

Byco has always remained fully committed to the safety of its people and maintains the enforcement and adherence to SOPs at its office premises and customer touch-points nationwide.