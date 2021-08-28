MoU signed on research, job opportunities

LAHORE:Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of bilateral interest for promoting research, industrial linkages, trainings, education and employment opportunities between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by FPCCI Senior Vice-President, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza here Friday. The objectives of the MOU was to create an effective academia-industry linkage to establish long-term, sustainable partnership for the joint policy-oriented research activities to foster the culture of entrepreneurship and play a supporting role in Pakistan’s business and economic growth. On the occasion, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that FPCCI and LCWU were willing and motivated to have extensive and deep-rooted linkages to create synergy between the academia and industries, considering as the dire need of time, for the betterment and welfare of youths and nation. Lahore College for Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza assured of full cooperation to the FPCCI and hoped that the MoU would yield results.