Merit-based governance to be ensured: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that composite development of every area of the province was an important agenda of the government as it was working hard to ensure merit-based governance and financial transparency in the province.

In a statement, the chief minister said that the promises made with the people were being fulfilled and the government was striving to provide equal opportunities for development, including access to necessary facilities.

The government was performing to directly benefit the common man, he said and continued that the government believed in performance and delivery instead of lip service. In the past, the development was limited to papers only as it was conspicuously visible to everybody now, the chief minister said and asked the critics to realise facts.

The government would continue to respond to the negative politics of the opposition through public service as it did not believe in negativity.The PTI-led government would hand over a peaceful, prosperous and bright Pakistan to the coming generations, concluded the CM.

MEGA PROJECTS: The chief minister on Friday said that the work was in progress speedily on mega projects worth billions of rupees which would provide facilities to the citizens of the provincial metropolis.In a statement, the chief minister termed Lahore the heartland of Pakistan and vowed to further beautify it.

The mega projects would be completed in time keeping in view the city needs and providing facilities to the citizens, he said.However, there would be no compromise on the standard of construction work and monitoring of the pace of progress was being done, concluded the CM.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a factory fire in Karachi.In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The chief minister said that the Punjab government fully shares their grief.