Italy reimposes virus measures

Rome: Italy on Friday announced a return of some coronavirus restrictions to Sicily, the first time such measures have been reimposed on a regional level since the start of summer.

From Monday, masks will again be required outdoors as well as indoors on the island and restaurant diners will be limited to groups of four following an increase in cases of Covid-19."I have just signed a new decree which makes Sicily a yellow zone," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

"It is confirmation that the virus is not yet defeated," he said, emphasising the importance of the vaccine campaign and personal behaviour such as social distancing.Sicily will be classed as "yellow", the second lowest level in a four-level classification system based on rates of Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions.