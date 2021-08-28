Croatia to ease restrictions despite surge in virus infections

ZAGREB: Despite a growing number of Covid-19 infections, Croatia will allow cafes and bars to receive customers indoors from Sept. 1, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Friday. Bars will remain open until midnight, and guests and employees will have to follow the safety measures in place.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 596 new Covid-19 cases in the country, out of 9,532 people tested. The number of new infections this week has been 31.6 percent higher than last week, according to Krunoslav Capak, Croatia's epidemiologist.