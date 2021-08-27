Five killed in separate road accidents

SUKKUR: Five people, including a couple, were killed in three separate road accidents in district Kashmore and Halla city of district Matiari. An unidentified vehicle hit Wali Muhammad and Zakir Hussain Gishkori who were waiting to catch a bus, on the Indus Highway at Manghar Phattak in Kashmore-Kandhkot district, killing them both.

In a road accident involving a heavy truck and a motorcycle, a couple identified as Mumtaz Babar and his wife Jannat were killed in Halla city on the Indus Highway, district Matiari. A motorcyclist Jinsar Mallah met with a road accident at Gambat Road in district Khairpur, in which he was injured, while his wife Naila was killed.