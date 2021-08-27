LHC stops FIA from taking action against OMCs

LAHORE: A LHC two-judge bench has restrained the FIA from taking any adverse action against the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the light of recommendations by a commission made to probe an artificial shortage of petroleum products that hit the country during the first half of 2020. The bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh issued the stay order on intra-court appeals filed by the Hascol Petroleum, the Byco Petroleum and others. The counsel for the companies argued that the FIA had no jurisdiction to deal with such matters but the Ogra. He said the appellants/companies paid fine and the matter is yet to be decided by the Ogra while the report of the commission was against the TORs made by the LHC. He said that without hearing the appellants, the whole exercise violates the fundamental right of trade and profession guaranteed to the appellants under Article 18 of the Constitution. Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali placed on record the report of the Cabinet Division according to which the government is taking action on the recommendations of the commission.