TAPI to benefit whole region: FM

ASHGABAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI) was beneficial for the entire region, with Afghanistan alone to get $1 billion as transit fee and royalty.Talking to the media following his meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the minister said the project was expected to create 2,000 new employment opportunities. He said TAPI project was discussed in detail with the Turkmen president, wherein he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance “economic connect” through various projects including TAPI.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction that the recent views expressed by Afghanistan showed the country’s intent to favour the implementation of TAPI project. He mentioned the warm sentiments expressed by the president of Turkmenistan for Pakistan which had recognised the independence and respected its sovereignty.

On Afghanistan’s evolving situation, he said Pakistan emphasised on the proposal of collective efforts of neighbouring countries to find a way out to peace. He said any instability would have a negative impact on Pakistan and other neighbours.

He said in near future, convening of a meeting of foreign ministers from neighbouring states was under consideration to discuss the Afghan situation. He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan would continue collaboration with special representatives from both sides to hold meetings on strengthening ties.

President Gurbanguly welcomed Qureshi and remarked that Turkmenistan considered Pakistan an important country. He reaffirmed that Turkmenistan was ready to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interests.

Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Iran on the last leg of his four-nation tour to hold discussion with leadership on the evolving situation of Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior Foreign Ministry officials welcomed Qureshi at the Mehrabad Airport.