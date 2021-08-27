Transgender person injured in attack

MANSEHRA: A transgender person seriously injured in an attack in the Mera Amjad Ali area here in the wee hours of Thursday.

A group of transgender persons and musicians were on way back to their respective destinations at Kashmiri Bazaar after attending a marriage party in Mera Amjad Ali area when an armed group intercepted their vehicle and dragged a transgender person, Muni, to the ground.

“Two gangsters pulled me out of the vehicle and pushed me forcibly to the ground and one of them fired at me,” the injured transgender person stated in the first information report. She said that the accused managed to flee following the incident in a car.