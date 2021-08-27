Army inflict 3-0 defeat on PCAA

KARACHI: Two-time former champions Army inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in their third round fixture of the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Wednesday night.

Mateen Tariq opened the account for the winners in the fifth minute. Army kept the pressure up and doubled the lead through Mohammad Afzaal in the 30th minute. Afzaal scored another goal in the stoppage time to make it 3-0.

This was Army’s second win in three matches and the first loss for PCAA who had held holders KRL to a draw and beaten strong SSGC in their first two outings.

PCAA head coach Siddiq Sheikh said conceding two early goals broke his team’s tempo. "We conceded two early goals and that damaged our tempo. Later on we tried our best to make a comeback but to no avail," he told ‘The News’ from Multan.

"It’s just the start and slowly the team is getting momentum. We did not get sufficient training and that is why we will need some time to get the rhythm," said Sheikh, a former HBL coach.

"We are yet to play four matches in the Multan round and most of the teams against whom we will play are either below our level or of equal stature. Our next game is against Huma FC and I hope we will win against them easily," the coach said.

"WE have our own ground in Karachi but the issue is that our camp broke in the middle and so momentum was broken. When we are back in Karachi for the next round it will be good for us. We will try to raise our game even further there," Sheikh said.

In Thursday night matches, Karachi United were to face Lyallpur FC and KRL were set to face Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).