Call to build more parking plazas to ease traffic load

LAHORE:Lack of parking facilities is one of the major reasons of traffic congestion and the government should immediately start construction of parking plazas in the major markets of the provincial metropolis; these views were expressed by the participants of a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, LCCI Senior Vice-President M Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice-President Tahir Manzoor Ch and other office-bearers of LCCI attended the meeting. CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi said that traders should play their role for the elimination of encroachment and Traffic Police Department will extend full cooperation in this regard. He said that the suggestions of business community will be welcomed for the improvement of traffic management system.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that construction of parking plazas should be started immediately at Mochi Gate, Kashmiri Gate, Beadon Road, Hall Road, Shah Alam Gate and other markets.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will continue to provide maximum help to the traffic police in the larger interests of the trade and industry. He said that smooth flow of traffic not only cuts cost of doing business but ensures on-time delivery of goods at their destination.

He said that keeping the flow of traffic is a herculean task but the traffic police is managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society is appreciating them. He said that the liaison between police and the business community is a must and the LCCI is always giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police. The LCCI President said that the traffic police role is very vital in the sense that a disciplined traffic flow gives a picture of whole society. LCCI Senior Vice-President M Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice-President Tahir Manzoor Ch said that illegal U-turns, cuts and parking stands on major roads of Shah Alam and other markets should be removed. They said that road from Sooha Bazar to Paniwala Talab should be declared one-way.

The LCCI office-bearers said that a committee, having representatives from the LCCI and markets, should be formed and its meeting should be held every month at the LCCI to tackle the issue of encroachments. The number of traffic wardens should be enhanced in the markets during the rush hours, he said.