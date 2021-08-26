Iran can play role for unity of Muslim Ummah: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has hoped that Iran will play a major role for the unity of Muslim Ummah, lauding Tehran’s stance on Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Talking to Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini here on Wednesday, Siraj said he believed that Pakistan and Iran’s role is key to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan. The Iranian diplomat met the JI Ameer at his residence and discussed Pak-Iran relations, Afghanistan and issues of mutual interest. JI Foreign Affairs Department Director Asif Luqman Qazi was present on the occasion.

Siraj said enemies are hatching conspiracies to destabilize Kabul, which could have potential to create a crisis in the entire region.

Both Islamabad and Tehran should cooperate with Taliban to bring back peace and prosperity in the war-torn country. Indeed, he added, the victory of Islamic forces in Afghanistan is the victory of the entire Muslim world. Now there must be an end to decades’ long bloodshed in the country.

The Iranian ambassador extended invitation to Siraj for an international conference in Iran on the unity of Muslim Ummah.