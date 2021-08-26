CDA stops stone cutting in Shah Allah Ditta

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) with the support of Islamabad administration and Islamabad Police stopped cutting of the hilly area in Shah Allah Ditta village.

The action was taken on reports that a mafia is active in cutting small mountains and selling stone as construction material.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat led the operation during some arrests were also made while confiscating vehicles laden with stones. An official said the illegal cutting of mountains was damaging the natural beauty of Shah Allah Ditta's natural beauty.

Meanwhile, another operation was launched against encroachment along I J Principal Road. During the operation, the greenbelt was retrieved from auto workshops. Several kiosks and boundary walls were also demolished.