Alvi calls on youth to be creative, innovative

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi appreciated innovative ideas that always find a solution to handle whatever challenges are faced by humanity and stressed on Pakistani youth to creatively contribute to entrepreneurial ventures.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the International Conference on Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the Federation House, Karachi over a video link. The conference was organised by FPCCI in collaboration with DHA Suffa University, a statement said on Wednesday.

He added that the raw material for innovation and entrepreneurial output is not below the ground like other raw materials, it is above the ground in the form of human resources and we need to develop those resources.

President Alvi stressed that he did not want the innovative minds of Pakistani youth leaving the country and causing a brain drain, instead, he hoped that “creative minds stay in Pakistan and contribute to its success through entrepreneurial ventures”.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo in his welcome address said that he was delighted that FPCCI’s platform was being used for such a productive collaboration with academia. The business community of Pakistan could greatly benefit and get competitive advantage against regional and international competitors if the academia provided relevant, pragmatic and viable solutions to the industry’s real-world issues and challenges.FPCCI International Forums convener Amjad Rafi said the chambers would have more such conferences in collaboration with different other universities and business schools of Pakistan. FPCCI Coordinator Head Office Sultan Rehman said in his message that FPCCI was working actively for building mutually-beneficial industry-academia relations and aimed at seeing path-breaking ideas employed to solve business and economic issues. DHA Suffa University VC Dr Afzal Haque said that based on his vast experience, he was optimistic that Pakistani academia can assist the industry find profitable solutions indigenously.