Karachi Police Office orders better security, management at police stations’ Malkhana

The Karachi Police Office (KPO), while witnessing a lack of security and management in the Malkhana of the police stations of the city, has issued instructions for maintaining the section.

In this regard, a letter has been moved by the Karachi Police Office to all the eight districts senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and investigation departments. The letter reads, “It has been observed with grave concern that Malkhanas are in bad condition and the police officers posted there are involved in discrepancies and malpractice.

“In view of the above, the following instructions are issued for strict compliance and implementation. Posting of Incharge Malkhana will be issued by the concerned Zonal DIGs and no Incharge will be transferred before one year except on some complaint.

“Formal charge of Malkhanas will be completed within seven days after assuming the charge and all Police Station clerks and Head Muharrar's will also take charge of Police Station Malkhana's within (7) days after assuming the charge and their frequent transfer and posting may be discouraged before one year.”

The letter further says: “District SSPs will ensure monthly inspection of register No. 19 and will take necessary action against any discrepancy. Zonal DIGs will issue formal inspection schedule of district Malkhana's under their jurisdiction on half-yearly basis and inspections will be carried out by SPs and SSsP. “In this regard, an immediate inspection may be carried out by the divisional SSP or district SSsP and report should be submitted in 30 days to the Zonal DIG.”