PTI govt’s three years rule exposes its incompetence: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq while addressing a meeting of central and regional office-bearers Tuesday said three years rule of the PTI government exposed its incompetence as clear as daylight.

He said IMF agenda is being fully pursued in the country and interest-based capitalist economy has literally crushed the poor and middle class people as the government practically snatched the last loaf of bread from the common man’s mouth, while the flood of taxes has destroyed small and medium businesses. He said farmers, labourers and the salaried class people are all pushed to the wall, but the rulers were blindly implementing the IMF and World Bank agenda; raising electricity, oil, gas and food prices, making the situation worse with every passing day.

He appealed to the nation to reject the status quo forces in the next election to get relief from the honest and able leadership. “I promise that if Allah Almighty gives me a chance and the trust of people, I will change the destiny of the country,” he said, adding that the sole purpose of his party’s politics is to make Pakistan a great Islamic welfare state for which it has been making efforts for decades.

Siraj stressed that in view of the regional situation, Pakistan needs to be very vigilant and active on foreign fronts since enemy forces are engaged in conspiracies. Alleging that Kashmir was completely surrendered to Modi government and Srinagar was presented on a platter under a deal. Despite repeated calls for action, no National Action Plan has been drawn up for the protection of the Kashmir cause, he lamented. Today, he said, massive settlements of Hindus are being made in occupied Kashmir to turn the demography in their favour, turning Muslims into a minority while world community remains a silent spectator. The PTI continued domestic and foreign policies of the past by hoodwinking the people with false slogans of change. The fact is that, he said, the policies of the three so-called major parties have badly exposed them as status quo forces and expecting welfare from them is futile.

The three parties proved they are not interested in genuine electoral reforms despite shouting big slogans as they want to maintain the status quo to protect their interests. He said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is a guarantee of peace and prosperity not only in Pakistan but also in the region. The withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan is a great victory for the Afghan people and a harbinger of struggle and enlightenment for all nations of the world, especially the Muslim Ummah.

He said international community must help the Taliban rebuild Afghanistan. He said India should no longer be allowed to use Afghan territory for subversion and internal strife in Pakistan, and Western powers must refrain from pushing Afghanistan into another civil war.